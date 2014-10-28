Shreveport police seek 2 men in early-morning armed robbery

Today is the last day to vote early in Louisiana for the November 4 election.

Shreveport police are looking for two men who reportedly robbed an AT&T employee at gunpoint early this morning. It happened at the intersection of David Raines Road and Wille Mays Street. The men stole the victim's iPad, cell phone and wallet. We'll have the latest developments on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

New Jersey has released a nurse who was quarantined after recently visiting Ebola-stricken West Africa. She said, after testing negative for the virus, isolation was violating her rights. Hear what else she is saying on KSLA News 12 This Morning.

Coming up in weather, KSLA News 12 meteorologist Ron Young has discovered a line of storms in McCurtain County, Okla. He'll track the latest on KSLA News 12 This Morning. Before you head out the door, be sure to get your forecast from meteorologist Ron Young. He has your weather updates every 10 minutes!

