Officials ready for input on disposal of M6 propellant at Camp Minden

A Webster Parish Grand Jury has indicted six people and the company accused of improperly storing millions of pounds of a military propellant at Camp Minden.

The U.S. Army said it will not comply with the EPA's order that it clean up propellant it shipped to Camp Minden, hedging on the bet that the environmental agency doesn't have the authority to even make the demand.

Authorities have said Explo improperly stored tons of a military propellant at Camp Minden, causing evacuation of the town of Doyline in October 2013. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

The U.S. Army has until Monday, July 28 to notify the Environmental Protection Agency of its intent to comply with an order to take responsibility for the cleanup of the the 15 million pounds of M6 propellant it shipped to Explo Systems at Camp Minden.

Paid in full is the price tag associated with all the M-6 propellant discovered on the grounds of Camp Minden in late 2012.

Clean up at Camp Minden to be paid for by U.S. Army

It has finally been put in writing that the Army will pay for the clean up efforts at Camp Minden.

The material was found during an inspection by a Louisiana State Police investigator following up on the October 15, 2012 explosion inside a bunker on property at Camp Minden leased by Explo.

Millions of pounds of M6 was ultimately determined to be improperly stored, which resulted in a criminal investigation and several arrests.

The cost of getting rid of millions of pounds of M6 propellant left on the grounds of Camp Minden two years ago is expected to add up to millions of dollars.

It's already decided that the potentially dangerous material will be burned. The question is whether that will be done in an open pit or in an incinerator.

Now that the U.S. Army has signed off on an agreement to pay for the disposal, the EPA has 10 days to open a 30-day public comment period allowing for public input on what they think of those options.

The material was found during an inspection by a Louisiana State Police investigator following up on the October 15, 2012 explosion inside a bunker on property leased by Explo, and determined to be improperly stored, which resulted in a criminal investigation and several arrests.

On Thursday, state leaders and Environmental Protection Agency officials announced that the U.S. Army agreed to pay for the multi-million dollar plan.

The EPA says they're hearing a lot of concerns from people living nearby, including Doyline, about an open burning.

Officials say they have looked into the process of using an incinerator as a cleaner method. The EPA says they will evaluate all of the cleanup options thoroughly and allow opportunities for the public to comment before making a decision.

"We want to make sure everyone knows how the process is going to take and what is happening as it develops. We want to make sure we're open and honest, and forthright with everything," said State Representative Jeff Thompson from Bossier City, Louisiana.



Toward that end, Rep. Thompson says the Webster parish Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a series of town hall meetings. The dates and locations of those meetings have not yet been finalized.

The cleanup process is expected to get started sometime at the beginning of next year.

The entire process will be overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

