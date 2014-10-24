Warm Weekend Ahead

Sunshine and warmer temperatures returned to the Arklatex today. We'll keep it sunny and dry through the weekend. It will almost feel hot this weekend as warmer air to our west pushes eastward over the next couple of days.





Futuretrack is showing afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s on Saturday. Sunday looks even warmer with widespread mid 80s.





We won't be too far off from record highs. The record for Saturday is 90 and on Sunday the record high is 89. If this is too warm for you hang on...cooler 70s return for the second half of next week and high in the 60s are possible by next weekend.



