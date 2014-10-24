Warm Weekend Ahead

Futuretrack is showing afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s on Saturday. Sunday looks even warmer with widespread mid 80s.
We won't be too far off from record highs. The record for Saturday is 90 and on Sunday the record high is 89. If this is too warm for you hang on...cooler 70s return for the second half of next week and high in the 60s are possible by next weekend.
--Jeff
Connect with me!
Facebook: Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Twitter: @jeffcastleksla
Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.
1812 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-1212
publicfile@ksla.com
(318) 222-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.