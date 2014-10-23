Runaway Fright Train open for rides in Jefferson

The historic Jefferson Railways Depot has transformed itself into the Runaway Fright Train.

"Well you're going to expect excitement the whole way. There's not a minute that goes by that something is not happening. You just couldn't have a better time" says Diamond Don, owner of Jefferson Railways.

Passengers will be taken on a 3 1/2 mile track full of monsters and ghouls. This year's theme is "Monsters in the Deep."

For parents who are a little wary of their little ones getting too spooked, there is also a Halloween Festival full of activities like a bounce castle and plenty of snacks.

The Runaway Fright Train is every Friday and Saturday through Halloween. Admission is between $14.50 and $16.50. The admission price includes access to the festival. For more information on ticket prices and to purchase tickets, visit the Runaway Fright Train website here.

