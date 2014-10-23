Shreveport man convicted in Bossier of raping 11-year-old girl

DNA evidence helped convict a Shreveport man of raping an 11-year-old girl Thursday in Bossier Parish.

It took a jury of 12 less than 2 hours to find Marion D. Jones, 51, guilty as charged of aggravated rape, which happened in 2007.

Prosecutors say a sexual assault kit taken from the victim was sent to the North Louisiana Crime Lab where a DNA match was made with Jones.

A conviction for aggravated rape carries a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

First Assistant Lane Pittard prosecuted the case for the State and Judge John Robinson presided over the trial.

Judge Robinson is expected to impose the life sentence on December 30, 2014.

