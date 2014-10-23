8 arrested in connection with Texarkana shooting death

Texarkana, Arkansas police are still investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another victim recovering.

One killed, one injured in Texarkana shooting

Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Texarkana deadly shooting

A man killed during a weekend shooting in Texarkana is being remembered by loved ones.

Eight people have been arrested for their alleged roles in the shooting death of a Texarkana man earlier this month.

Back on October 5, 2014, Texarkana, Arkansas deputies were called to the 4100 block of Stateline Avenue at the Raceway convenience store around 1:00 a.m. According to police, gun fire erupted after a fight broke out outside the business. Police say more than 20 shots were fired. Fred Eatherly, 30, was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Nathaniel Cleveland, 28, was taken to Saint Michael's Hospital for his injuries.

Since the shooting, detectives have interviewed a number of witnesses and have even offered a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for the shooting.

On Thursday, eight people were arrested for their alleged roles in the incident.

Willie Lee Tatum, 28, is charged with first degree battery and aggravated assault.

Deadrick Lamar Tatum, 23, is charged with first degree battery and aggravated assault.

DeRoyce M. Tatum, 25, is charged with first degree battery and aggravated assault.

Charlton Denard Brown, 33, is charged with third degree battery engaging in violent criminal group activity, possession of firearms by certain person and aggravated assault.

Cordney Devon Morgan, 28, is charged with third degree battery engaging in violent criminal group activity.

Milton DeWayne Moore, 27, is charged with first degree battery and aggravated assault.

Decorian Brashad Walker, 22, is charged with first degree battery and aggravated assault.

Eric DeWayne Floyd, 29, is charged with first degree battery and aggravated assault.

Authorities say that the case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at 903-798-3154 or Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP.

