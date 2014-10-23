Harris sentenced after pleading guilty in Fire Station 8 case

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
Former Shreveport firefighter Derrick Harris has pleaded guilty to prostitution and cruelty to infirm in connection with the scandal at Fire Station 8.
Harris, 51, entered the plea in Caddo District Court Thursday morning, and was sentenced to 30 days in jail for the principle to prostitution charge and 1 year for cruelty to the infirm charge. Both sentences were suspended, with 1 year supervised probation.
Harris was also ordered to attend sensitivity training for the mentally challenged, and attend AIDS counseling and will pay $25 dollar court fees.
Harris was one of five firefighters accused of abusing two adults with disabilities at Fire Station 8 back in June of 2013.
With Harris' plea, four of the five firefighters charged with both principle to prostitution and cruelty to the infirm have now pleaded out. A fifth firefighter, Randy Chandler, has not entered a plea and still faces charges.
Assistant Chief Tommy Carpenter, 59, is also still awaiting trial on a charge of perjury. In his initial testimony before a Caddo Parish grand jury in March, Carpenter said that Shreveport Fire Chief Ronald Craig Mulford told Carpenter that neither Carpenter or his men could talk to law enforcement without getting prior approval from the fire department.
A little more than a month later, Carpenter recanted that testimony and testified that he [Carpenter] did not think he was ever instructed by any of his superiors not to talk to law enforcement without getting prior approval from the fire department.Carpenter was indicted on the perjury charge
in June and is due in court for a hearing on January 8.T
he focus of the investigation has since shifted to the man who was in command, Chief Mulford. In the recordings dated July of 2013
Mulford can be heard telling Detective Rod Demery with the Shreveport Police Department about a confrontation he had with an FBI agent in the early stages of the investigation. Mulford has since been fired
for violation of administrative policies. He is appealing his termination.
Harris still faces a charge of terrorizing following his ?arrest in July?
over comments posted on his personal Facebook page that were deemed by investigators and the Caddo District Attorney's Office to be threatening in nature.
Also in Caddo court Thursday morning, 23-year-old Stuart Duke entered a guilty plea for a charge of prostitution in connection with the case. Duke, who is not a firefighter himself, was accused of putting money towards hiring a prostitute at the fire station. Duke's father is a firefighter.
Duke was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Harris will be back in court on Monday for his terrorism charge. He's accused of making terroristic threats with a Facebook post.
Former firefighter Randy Chandler has a trial date set for Dec 8th. He's only charged with cruelty to the infirm.
Former assistant chief, Tommy Carpenter does not have a trial date yet. He's charged with perjury related to the investigation into Fire Station 8. A date for his trial will likely be set on January 8th. That's also the date the former Fire Chief, Craig Mulford will find out when he'll go to trial for his five charges of malfeasance. He's accused of a cover-up.