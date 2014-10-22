Shreveport Police need help finding armed robbery suspect

Shreveport Police need help identifying the suspect responsible for committing an armed robbery of a south Shreveport convenience store Sunday evening.

The man, who was captured on surveillance video, reportedly entered the Valero gas station in the 8700 block of Youree Drive, armed with a weapon and demanded money from one of the employees. The bandit then ran off.

Authorities are hoping that the release of surveillance video from the robbery will help them identify and capture the suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or on their website at www.lockemup.org. Crime Stoppers is offering a $500.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

