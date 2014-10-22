Meet the Team: Nicolette Schleisman

Originally from Plano, Texas, Nicolette Schleisman feels at home once again in the Ark-La-Tex region. She joins the KSLA newsroom from her most recent assignment in Topeka, Kansas.

Nicolette started her broadcast career in Sherman, Texas, where she did practically all jobs she could in the newsroom and fell in love with reporting. From Sherman, she moved to Topeka, Kansas, and worked as a reporter and the weekend anchor. Nicolette covered a wide range of stories, from the death of Westboro Baptist Church founder, Fred Phelps, to meeting with one of the original plaintiffs in the monumental Brown V. Board of Education case on the 60th anniversary of the decision.

Nicolette graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas (Pony Up!) with a degree in Journalism and minors in French and Psychology. As a student, she won an award with her team for their coverage titled, 'NOLA Now, 5 years after Katrina'. Nicolette spent her last three years of high school living in Paris, France. While living abroad, Nicolette caught the travel bug and is excited to explore all that the Ark-La-Tex has to offer. If you see her, tell her your favorite things to see and do!

Email Nicolette at nschleisman@ksla.com, "Like" her on Facebook here and follow @NicoletteKSLA on Twitter.