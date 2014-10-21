Clean up at Camp Minden to be paid for by U.S. Army

The U.S. Army said it will not comply with the EPA's order that it clean up propellant it shipped to Camp Minden, hedging on the bet that the environmental agency doesn't have the authority to even make the demand.

Authorities have said Explo improperly stored tons of a military propellant at Camp Minden, causing evacuation of the town of Doyline in October 2013. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

The U.S. Army has until Monday, July 28 to notify the Environmental Protection Agency of its intent to comply with an order to take responsibility for the cleanup of the the 15 million pounds of M6 propellant it shipped to Explo Systems at Camp Minden.

U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu along with Senator David Vitter have been pushing for the Army to clear the millions of pounds of M-6 propellant that is stored at Camp Minden.

U.S. Senators Landrieu and Vitter's efforts pay off in removal of M-6 propellant at Camp Minden

Paid in full -the cost associated with all the M-6 propellant discovered on the grounds of Camp Minden in late 2012 is no longer an issue. That's according to. U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu's office. Landrieu announced Tuesday afternoon that the cost of the disposal will be picked up by the U.S. Army.

According to Landrieu an agreement has been signed that would place the financial responsibility directly on the U.S. Army. The price is expected to be millions of dollars.

Landrieu, U.S. Senator David Vitter, U.S. Representative John Fleming, and State Representative Jeff Thompson have been pushing for the Army to take responsibility for the mess for months. The Company Explo was accused of improperly storing the millions of pounds of propellant, which caused an evacuation of Doyline. A criminal case is pending.

"This propellant has been a threat to the people living near- by and a threat to the long term economic viability of Camp Minden. I am glad that after I brought the Army to the table, it agreed to clean up the propellant," said Landrieu in an emailed release.

Clean up is expected to begin the first part of 2015.

