Child abuse case against Benton mother turned over to DA

A full investigation is now complete after a 2-year-old Ark-La-Tex girl was left with third degree burns on over 30 percent of her body.Her mother, Johnesia Conway, was arrested earlier this month and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.Today the Benton Police department tells us the young victim has been given skin graphs, a blood transfusion and that she's been fighting infection.The picture given to us by the Bossier District Attorney's Office is so graphic, we've decided to blur the image before airing it.“I've seen some pretty bad cases where children have been beaten with a board and this is one of the worst cases I've seen,” said Benton Police Chief, Charles Pilkinton at the time of Conway's arrest.The case against Conway appears to be moving forward. The Benton Police Department's investigation has concluded, and all reports and evidence have been turned over to the Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office.No other charges have been filed against Conway.You might recall that when we originally reported Conway's arrest, authorities had not concluded the investigation and still wanted to interview three of her other children to determine if more charges should be filed.Conway remains charged with second degree battery and cruelty to a juvenile.She's being held in the Bossier Max on a 75,000 dollar bond.We'll continue to follow this case and bring you the latest.