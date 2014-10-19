Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at W. Shreveport motel

Gregory Morris 34, was shot and killed shortly after 10:00 p.m. on October 13 inside a hotel room at the Cajun Inn Hotel in the 2600 block of Claiborne Avenue.

Police released this image of the suspect captured on surveillance cameras in hopes of identifying the shooter. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have made an arrest in the double-shooting Monday night at a west Shreveport hotel that killed one man an injured a woman.

18-year-old Quindarius Allen of Shreveport is charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder.

Gregory Morris 34, was shot and killed shortly after 10:00 p.m. on October 13 inside a hotel room at the Cajun Inn Hotel in the 2600 block of Claiborne Avenue.

Sreeth Haskin 30, also of Shreveport, was present at the time of the incident and was shot in the lower extremities. She is said to be recovering from her injuries.

Investigators say the information and evidence they have gathered suggests Allen is the gunman who entered the couple's motel room and started shooting. Police have not indicated whether they know of a motive for the shooting.

Allen was arrested by Shreveport Police patrol officers just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, inside a home in the 200 block of West 73rd Street.

Allen was taken into custody with the assistance of a trained police K-9 and questioned at police headquarters before he was booked into the city jail.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.