Mooringsport residents concerned over oil spill on their property

A massive clean up is underway in Mooringsport and the owner of the property believes there's far more to the story than what's being publicized.

"My biggest concern is that it's much worse than people realize, and that the long term effects are going to be much worse," says one local resident.

Late Monday night the family was contacted and told that an oil pipeline had ruptured near their property. The family took us to an area about 50 feet from where the spill began. According to a Louisiana state police spokesperson the spill was immediately contained but an estimated 4,000 barrels of oil was released. However, the family believes that's only the tip of the iceberg.

Sunoco Logistics owns the pipeline, and they say the size has yet to be determined. In the mean time, the family is picking up dead animals that have been bitten by the invasion of black gold.

It's already being called one of the largest pipeline spills of the year according to federal records, but the cause of the leak still remains a mystery. While the hunt for answers continues, creeks on the family's 40 acre property are being strangled by a flowing trail of darkness.

Crews have brought in loads of equipment, and while Caddo Lake doesn't appear the be affected, the owner of this property still believes there is far more to the story.

Officials say families were not forced to leave their homes, but they were compensated for the inconvenience.

The Mid-Valley pipeline carries crude oil from Longview, Texas, to Michigan.

After the spill was discovered, a section of the pipe that runs between Longview and Mississippi was shut off.

