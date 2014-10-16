Knock It Off team takes on the POUND-Rockout - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Knock It Off team takes on the POUND-Rockout

By Domonique Benn, Anchor/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It is a new type of workout and the Knock It Off team is taking on POUND-Rockout.

Sherricka Fields teaches POUND at the YMCA Broadmoor location in Shreveport. POUND is a combination of cardio moves with strength training and drumming. Fields says the POUND works the entire body and an individual can burn up to 1200 calories depending on the intensity.

The team has lost a total of 95.2 lbs. since they began their weight loss journey 7 weeks ago. There are five more weeks left in the weight loss challenge before the Knock It Off finale on live television.  

