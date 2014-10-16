U.S. Senators Landrieu and Vitter's efforts pay off in removal of M-6 propellant at Camp Minden

The U.S. Army said it will not comply with the EPA's order that it clean up propellant it shipped to Camp Minden, hedging on the bet that the environmental agency doesn't have the authority to even make the demand.

Authorities have said Explo improperly stored tons of a military propellant at Camp Minden, causing evacuation of the town of Doyline in October 2013. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu along with Senator David Vitter have been pushing for the Army to clear the millions of pounds of M-6 propellant that is stored at Camp Minden.

"We had those terrible explosions. The EPA has ordered the Army to pay for it. The Army has resisted" says U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu.

Landrieu says she has helped lead the effort to make the Army take responsibility for the clean up at Camp Minden. First helping to transfer the land from the federal government to the state and Thursday, state leaders gathered at the capitol in Baton Rouge. It's been a joint effort with state leaders and U.S. Senators Landrieu and David Vitter to clear the millions of pounds of M-6 propellant stored at Camp Minden.

The cleanup is estimated to cost about $23 million. The Legislative Committee on Homeland Security met to discuss several issues facing the ArkLaTex. The committee members heard good news concerning Camp Minden. For months, State Representative Jeff Thompson has been pushing the U.S. Army to pay for the clean up. Vitter joined in that effort and used his federal influence. He told the committee that minus a few signed documents, the Army has accepted responsibility.

Senator Vitter also spoke to the committee about Ebola and the Mexican border.

"People's lives are at stake and the response so far has been unacceptable" says Representative Fred Upton.

The Ebola blame game is underway across the nation and it took center stage in Washington on Thursday. From flights into the country to the handling of patients, the big question is what went wrong and why?

One of the complaints for the CDC is that the administration did not act fast enough in responding to Texas. Now leaders are reacting to the fears and misconception about the Ebola virus. While it is clear mistakes were made in the handling of Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States, CDC Director Thomas Frieden did his best to convince members of congress that the big threat is not here but in West Africa.

"One of the things I fear about Ebola is that it could spread more widely in Africa. If this were to happen, it could become a threat to our health system" says Dr. Frieden.

While the threat in the U.S. is small, for now, the anxiety remains large.

