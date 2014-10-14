Bossier city murder suspect in court, pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

It has been nearly one year since 21-year-old James Harber was killed during an armed robbery at a Bossier City Exxon.Adrian Little is charged with first degree murder in Harber's death and appeared in court for a status hearing October 14.Harber's friends and family attended the hearing, along with Little's family."My life fell out from under me, when I got the phone call," said Frank Harber, who described the feeling of shock finding out his grandson James had been killed.

"He was my buddy, I turned to him when I had problems," said Kristy Ashley, Harber's best friend's wife.



Though it's been a year, the pain is still very raw for James' sister Audrie Rosypal. "It will never get easier, I'll never see my brother have kids, I'll never see him get married," she said, sobbing.



James' family and friends feared the case would never make it to trial. "I came here today thinking they were going to plea him out," said Ashley.



Adrian Little did not receive a plea deal. Instead his lawyer Randal Fish changed Little's plea from 'not guilty' to 'not guilty by reason of insanity'.



Fish claims, Little is mildly mentally disabled because his IQ is around 55. Rosypal doesn't buy that claim. "I want everyone to know that what he did was terrible," she said.



Frank hopes for justice. "He had a great life ahead of him and it getting cut short like this, I will never understand what this guy was thinking, what he was trying to do," said Harber.



Adrian Little's next court date December 16. His trial is expected to begin on February 23, 2015.



