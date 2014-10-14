Family dog saved after tornado hits Little River Co., AR

The Little River sheriff's office has released the names of a family whose home was struck by a possible tornado Monday morning, killing one person.

A Little River County dog survived the tornado after the rubble formed a makeshift protective hole for him.

Dogs are often referred to as man's best friend, and one dog's survival made the passing of his master a little easier for the family after a tornado hit on Monday.

An EF-2 tornado hit near Ashdown, Ark. Monday morning, killing Eddy Withem and injuring his wife Roxanne Withem and three children. The twister, with estimated winds between 120 to 130 mph, lifted a family's mobile home from its foundation and carried it 50 feet before it fell back to the ground.

The dog was located under rubble eight hours after the storm hit.

"We had searched all the area and were just trying to get valuables," said Chaz Davis, fire chief of the Richmond, Ark. volunteer fire department.

Davis said Eddy Withem's uncle was searching in the rubble for pictures, guns and jewelry when he heard something. He started picking up items and soon discovered the dog.

"Out from underneath the rubble he comes, and he's fine," Davis said.

Davis said it was miraculous how the dog survived the tornado. A wall landed on top of an object that created a small protective hole that kept the dog from sustaining serious injuries. The dog only had a few scratches.

Roxanne Withem is reported to be in critical condition and has undergone surgery at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, TX.

The three children, ages 7 to 13, reportedly suffered cuts and bruises.

