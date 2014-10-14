Groundbreaking ceremony held for Shreveport's first Whole Foods

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday for Shreveport's first Whole Foods Market.

Whole Foods Market will open in Shreveport by fall of next year.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Shreveport on Tuesday to celebrate Whole Foods Market opening in the city next year.

The ceremony was held at 10 a.m. at the future home of the store at the corner of Fern Avenue and East 70th Street. Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover, developers and representatives from Whole Foods helped break ground for the 36,000-square-foot facility.

The 29-acre development is located in the Fern Marketplace. Developers announced the shopping center will also have another 32,000 square feet of high-end retail stores and restaurants.

"We've always been excited about the Shreveport area. It's just a matter of finding the exact perfect location and the right circumstances," said Laura Zappi, Whole Foods Market executive marketing coordinator.

"We definitely look for people who care about natural organic foods. That's probably one of the biggest factors, so finding that community- the folks that care about the environment and the food that they eat," Zappi added.

