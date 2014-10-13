NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Little River Co., AR

Family pictures recovered after possible tornado ripped through the area

Pictures of victims recovered among the rubble and verified by Little River County Sheriff Garry Gregory

The National Weather Service confirms that it was an EF-2 tornado that touched down in the Ashdown, AR area Monday morning, killing 1 and injuring 3 others.

The twister, estimated to have packed winds of 120-130 mph, lifted a mobile home just off of Highway 32 from its foundation and carried it 50 feet before it fell back to the ground and exploded.

According to the Little River Sheriff's Office, Eddy Withem died from his injures during the storm. His wife, Roxanne Withem, and three children were also injured.



Sheriff Gary Gregory said the children were checked out, then turned over to relatives.

Roxanne is reported to be in critical condition and has undergone surgery at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, TX.

The 3 children reportedly suffered cuts and bruises. They range in age from seven to 13-years-old.

The National Weather Service deployed a damage survey team Monday morning to investigate possible tornadoes in Little River County and Franklin County, TX.



One of the Little River County Sheriff's Deputies was injured during the search and rescue effort. According to Sheriff Gregory he was shocked while digging through rubble. The deputy was reportedly treated and released from the hospital within hours.

Storm survey results are expected to be released sometime Monday evening.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.