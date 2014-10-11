Bossier Parish boy accidentally shoots, kills younger brother - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier Parish boy accidentally shoots, kills younger brother

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - An 8-year-old Bossier Parish boy has died from injuries sustained after his 11-year-old brother accidentally shot him in their home on Saturday.

Bossier Parish deputies say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Retha Lane. This is just north of Benton. 

Investigators say the boy, identified as Nathan Majors, was home alone with his 11-year-old brother, when the two found a loaded .38 caliber revolver. The older brother accidentally shot Majors, who was taken to University Health where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound.

Deputies have determined that the shooting was accidental, but the incident remains under investigation.

