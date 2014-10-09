Holden company contracted to extinguish landfill fire

Click here to view the DEQ order requiring Harrelson Material Management, Inc. to cease all landfill disposal operations at its Russell Rd. construction and demolition landfill.

The Department of Environmental Quality, working with the State Fire Marshal's Office, issued an administrative order requiring a Shreveport landfill to cease all landfill disposal operations at its Russell Road construction and demolition landfill.

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the State Fire Marshal's Office announced Thursday that Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc., a fire fighting company from Holden, has been contracted to extinguish underground fires at the Harrelson Materials Management landfill on Russell Road in Shreveport. Infrared images obtained from a State Police helicopter over flight on Sept. 18 and subsequent investigations on the site revealed that an extensive network of smoldering fires underlies large areas of the demolition and construction landfill.

The contract is the first step in the process to extinguish the fire and ultimately close the landfill in accordance with state environmental regulations.

The landfill was closed for business on Sept. 16 after Hatch issued a revised declaration of emergency and administrative order directing the operator to “immediately cease any and all receipt of C&D waste at the landfill. All legal authorization to operate the landfill is hereby revoked.” HMM had already agreed to close the landfill and had submitted a fire mitigation plan of its own, but Hatch and Browning found that the company's response was inadequate and ordered a state takeover of the process because of the immediacy of the threat that fire and smoke at the site pose.

On Monday, Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover held a meeting at the MLK Neighborhood Association to update residents on issues related to the landfill. Over the past two weeks, Shreveport firefighters were called to the landfill to extinguish multiple above-ground fires. Those fires are in addition to the underground fires that have been burning at the site for years, causing nearby residents to complain about health concerns from the smoke and stench.

DEQ and the Office of the State Fire Marshal will maintain a presence at the site during operations and air monitoring will be conducted.

