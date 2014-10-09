Bossier City pool house not in compliance with ADA - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier City pool house not in compliance with ADA

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - One of Bossier City's three public pools is not in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act. Now, city leaders may have to dig deep into their pockets to reopen the pool in May.

According to Bossier City Attorney Jimmy Hall, even though the Shed Road pool house otherwise referred to as "Meadowview pool", has a handicap lift for the pool, the spaces inside the pool house itself aren't wide enough for wheelchairs.

The issue was brought to light when this summer, a grandpa couldn't get around inside the pool house to help his grandchild. It's a problem community member Jojo Sutis can understand, "I can totally see someone needing the handicap accessibility wanting that to be available," she said.

"If we don't come into compliance we are going to get a lawsuit about it. We have to have a compliant facility, so it is not an optional deal," said Hall at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

City Engineer Mark Hudson estimated the total price tag to redo the building will be $900,000, but that's an amount some city councilmen called "exorbitant."

Some in the community agree, "I'm sure there is another not as expensive way they can help people who want to come in who aren't handicapped, and not spend almost $1-million dollars, just to completely knock it down and rebuild it, and redo everything," said Will Byrd.

City engineers emphasized, the price tag wouldn't just make the pool house handicap accessible, but it also includes the fee for design work, the demolition of the current building, work to the parking lot to include a ramp and plumbing work. 

"I think that is a lot of money and I think they need to think long and hard about it," said Sutis. "But I would hate to see the pool just go to waste, because that is wasting money too," she added.

City council members voted through the first reading Tuesday to hire architect Mike McSwain to develop the design plans for a fee of $76 thousand, they will vote on that design fee in a final vote October 21.

