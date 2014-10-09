James Burton donates guitars to Bossier students

Legendary guitarist James Burton visited a Bossier City school Thursday. The James Burton Foundation is working on bringing awareness to the community and for the first time, the foundation gave guitars to some Bossier students.Burton visited Cope Middle School where he donated 35 guitars to some students.

The foundation says that the donations were made possible by the support and donations received from the public.

They say that these donations "make it possible to continue blessing the kids all over the world, which are our future."

Those interested in donating by contact: jamesburtonfest@aol.com.



