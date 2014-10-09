Knock It Off team takes on Camp Gladiator

Camp Gladiator invited the "Knock It Off" team out to A.C. Steere Park in Shreveport for a calorie busting workout.The team was broken up into four different groups and got a sample of what Camp Gladiator focuses on during its four week program.The program is for any fitness level from beginners to fitness gurus. Matt Ezell is one of the fitness instructors at Camp Gladiator. He said the camp is an adult fitness boot camp that focuses on four weeks of workouts and then an off week of recovery. Ezells says the advantage of Camp Gladiator holding their workouts outside at most of their locations is that you are getting a mix of the elements and therefore, sweating more and burning more calories.

You can burn hundreds of calories depending on the intensity you put in during the workout. Ezell says he has seen it where one person burned about 1800 calories.

For more information about Camp Gladiator and their 25 locations in the Shreveport/Bossier area click here.

