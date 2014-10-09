Ebola false alarm in Shreveport leaves residents shaken up

Willis Knighton Medical Center says that the possible Ebola case in Shreveport was a false alarm.

The hospital released the following statement:

"A seriously ill patient arrived at Willis-Knighton Medical Center earlier today. In an abundance of caution, our emergency department staff followed our previously established protocols to assure that we protect the safety of our patients, our staff, and the community.



Within an hour of the consultation with an infectious disease specialist as well as public health officials, it was confirmed that this patient did not present a risk for the ebola virus. At that time the emergency department returned to its fully operational state."

The emergency room was placed on lockdown for about an hour but that lockdown has since been lifted. Hospital officials say that locking down local emergency rooms as well as emergency rooms across the nation may become a more frequent occurrence as a precaution.

According to the Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH) website, for the last several weeks, they've been working with Louisiana's public health and medical infrastructure to prepare the area for any possible Ebola case. Their statement goes on to say "while we certainly hope that we never have an Ebola case in Louisiana, we are committed to ensuring that our health care system and our emergency responders are prepared."



Thomas Eric Duncan, the first Ebola victim diagnosed in the United States, died earlier this week at a Dallas hospital. And Wednesday, a patient in Frisco, Texas was hospitalized with possible Ebola symptoms. Since the virus has surfaced in the US, officials have started screening for Ebola. The checks include taking the temperatures of hundreds of travelers arriving from West Africa.



