US marshals capture Shreveport homicide suspect

An early-morning dispute erupted in gunfire, leaving one person dead and the shooter on the run.

An early-morning dispute erupted in gunfire, leaving one person dead and the shooter on the run.

Shreveport police say they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal shooting back in August.

Shreveport police say they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal shooting back in August.

Shreveport police say a man accused of shooting and killing another man after a dispute in August is behind bars.

Kevin Bowers, 28, was arrested just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road by agents with the U.S. Marshal's Task Force.

Bowers is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Dajuan Kennedy with a semi-automatic rifle at least once in the upper body on August 28 in the 4100 block of Jacob Street. Kennedy died at the scene.

Bowers was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on second-degree murder. His bond was set at $450,000.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.