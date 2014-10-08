Two Shreveport Police Officers placed on leave - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Two Shreveport Police Officers placed on leave

Shreveport Police Officers placed on leave Shreveport Police Officers placed on leave
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Two Shreveport Police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave by Chief Willie Shaw.

Sergeant Jason Brook and his wife, Sergeant Kim Brook were both placed on leave Wednesday pending an administrative investigation into alleged policy violations. Authorities have not released details about what policies were allegedly violated.

The Brooks have been with the department since September 1993.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly