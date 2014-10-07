SWAR girl finds human skull near home, authorities investigating

Copyright 2014 KSLA . All rights reserved.

Deputies in Little River County are investigating a possible homicide after a 6-year-old girl found a human skull near her Ogden home.Investigators say the girl found the skull under a tree around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on her way to catch the school bus. Deputies say the girl thought the skull was part of Halloween decorations and notified her parents."She came running in and said she found a skull by the tree, and then we went outside and it was a real one," said Timothy Fory, the girl's father. "It was nothing fake. I was hoping it was."Fory immediately contacted authorities."It looks like the skull has been here approximately four to five months. It is not real old, and it is not current either," Sheriff Gary Gregory said.Deputies and Arkansas State Police are investigating the finding as a possible homicide, because they determined the person didn't die of natural causes. Cadaver dogs are helping investigators search for the rest of the remains.Investigators confirmed that they checked a home near where the skull was found that belongs to a man who is missing."Zach Wagner is a suspect in an arson of a log truck, and we have been trying to locate him and have not been able to locate him at this time," Gregory said.Gregory did say, however, that it is too early to determine if the skull belonged to a man or a woman. The skull was sent to the state crime lab for additional testing.Fory said the next step is "getting it out of here and trying to forget about it and hope nothing like that happen around here again."