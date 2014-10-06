Vigil held for man killed in Texarkana weekend shooting

Texarkana, Arkansas police are still investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another victim recovering.

A man killed during a weekend shooting in Texarkana is being remembered by loved ones.

Fred Eatherly, 30, was killed Sunday at the Race Way Convenient store in the 4100 block of North State Line Avenue. Monday evening, family and friends gathered at his mother's house to honor his memory. Police say at least 20 shots were fired. Texarkana, Arkansas authorities are still investigating the incident.

Although no arrests have been made, Eatherly's family remains hopeful.

"As of yet, we haven't heard anything but we're hoping justice will prevail really soon" says the victim's cousin, Lucy Wales.

"I was with him Friday and the next day I didn't know he was going to be gone" says Eatherly's son Javarious.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department at 903-798-3154.

