Photographic evidence released, shows child's severely burned skin

Authorities have released disturbing photographic evidence of alleged child abuse in the Ark-La-Tex.

They say 24-year-old Johnesia Conway put her 2-year-old daughter in scalding water. Conway is in jail, charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile. Now police are trying to determine if other children in the home have been abused.

This investigation is ongoing and evidence is still being gathered, but some of the evidence has been turned over to the Bossier District Attorney's Office. The DA's Office released a copy of a picture that was taken when the child's injuries were discovered last week.

We first reported the arrest on October 1st. That's when police told us that they had made contact with Conway and her children on the side of the road because Conway's car had broken down.

“In my opinion it's one of the worst cases of child abuse or child neglect I've ever seen, and I've been here 19 years" said Benton Police Chief Charles Pilkinton.

The one picture released to us is so graphic we won't show it to you without blurring it. The picture is a side view of the child sitting on the floor with her legs exposed. The image shows what appears to be severe burns and loss of skin all the way down the backs of her legs. When those injuries were discovered, she was rushed to University Health where she's still being treated in the burn unit.

The discovery has sparked a much bigger investigation for Benton PD. Investigators tell us they'll conduct more interviews at the Gingerbread House later this week to discuss Conway's 3 other children. Depending on the outcome of those meetings, more charges could be filed against Conway.

Warning: The image of the child's burns is graphic. Please view at your own discretion. Click here to see the image.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.