Reward offered for information leading to arrest in Texarkana deadly shooting

Texarkana, Arkansas police are still investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another victim recovering.

It happened in the 4100 block of North State Line Avenue at the Raceway Convenient Store around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that a group of people got in an argument that resulted in shots being fired. Two men were struck by gunfire. One of the victims, 28-year-old Nathaniel Cleveland was taken to Saint Michael's Hospital where his condition is still unknown. The second victim, Fred Eatherly, 30, was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives are still talking to several witnesses to try and determine what exactly happened.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Criminal Investigation at 903-798-3154 or Texarkana area CrimeStoppers at 903-793-STOP. A reward of up to $1000.00 will be provided to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

