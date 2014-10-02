Former Bossier Parish Sheriff Larry Deen to appear in federal court

Bossier Parish Sheriff Larry Deen and two owners of Blakey Auto Plex have been indicted by grand jury on federal conspiracy and theft charges and failure to file taxes.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Larry Deen and two owners of Blakey Auto Plex have been indicted by grand jury on federal conspiracy and theft charges and failure to file taxes.

Larry Deen served as Bossier Parish Sheriff from 1988 to 2012. He is seen here at a farewell event held in his honor when he stepped down.

Larry Deen served as Bossier Parish Sheriff from 1988 to 2012. He is seen here at a farewell event held in his honor when he stepped down.

Former Bossier sheriff, 2 others indicted on federal charges in alleged vehicle purchase scheme

Former Bossier sheriff, 2 others indicted on federal charges in alleged vehicle purchase scheme

According to a summons from the United States District Court, former Bossier Parish Sheriff Larry Deen is scheduled to appear in court on October 15, 2014.

Deen along with Clinton and Clifton Blakey, the two owners of Blakey Auto Plex LLC, was indicted in September in connection with an alleged scheme to enrich themselves through their handling of a public vehicle.

According to the indictment, starting in January 2012, Deen is accused of conspiring with Clinton and Clifton Blakey to retain control and gain ownership of a white four-door 2009 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ that was owned by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

They are also accused of attempting to undervalue the vehicle at $21,375 when it was traded in to BAP by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office in May of 2012.

All three are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit federal program theft and federal program theft.

Larry Deen served as Bossier Parish Sheriff from 1988 to 2012.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.