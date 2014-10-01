Kroger Marketplace shopping center shaping up in Bossier City

A shopping development in Bossier City is shaping up to bring some popular restaurants and businesses to the area. The development is part of a planned high-end shopping center with Kroger Marketplace anchoring the complex.Hobby Lobby, Panera Bread and Panda Express will also join the 124,000 square foot Kroger store on Airline Drive that is being built between Home Depot and Walmart.The Kroger Marketplace store would be the first of its kind in Louisiana, but it would come at a price. Kroger Southwest Media Representative Gary Huddleston explained to KSLA News 12 in an interview earlier this year, the company asked the city to build the roads leading up to the store and shopping center as part of the deal.In February of 2014, the Bossier City Council unanimously approved the use of $7 million in riverboat gaming funds to pay for the construction of new traffic relief roads.According to Bossier City Spokesman Mark Natale, phase one for the Kroger project road work began in June.

"That work involves the construction of George Dement Boulevard and the northern section of the traffic relief road that runs from George Dement Boulevard north to Viking Drive," Natale said. "Phase 2 of the road project will begin in the coming months and will involve construction of the traffic relief road from George Dement Boulevard south and its connection to Plantation Drive."

Natale says that Douglas Drive will also be connected to the traffic relief road.



All of the road work is expected to be completed by next summer.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.