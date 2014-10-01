Benton 2-year-old severely burned, mother arrested

Benton Police are investigating a disturbing case of child abuse after a 2-year-old reportedly suffered 3rd degree burns from scalding hot water on over 30 percent of her body.



"In my opinion it's one of the worst cases of child abuse or child neglect I've seen," said Benton Police Chief, Charles Pilkinton.

The mother, 24-year-old Johnesia Conway, is charged with second degree battery and cruelty to a juvenile.

Police first came into contact with the family when Conway's car broke down on North Sibley Street in Benton.



Police say because the child was clothed her injuries were not seen then. After Conway was arrested on unrelated warrants, the child was taken by authorities and checked out. When burns to her lower body were noticed she was rushed to University Health in Shreveport.



"We received a call from the hospital," said Pilkinton.

According to Benton Police, the child is still being treated at the University Health Regional Burn Center. The girl survived the injuries, but her condition is unknown.

Authorities say that the Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office has been made aware of the case.

