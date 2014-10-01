13-year-old Cass Co. boy charged with murder in deaths of stepfather, brother

The Cass County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the father who was fatally shot Friday night.

A 13-year-old Cass County boy who called 911 late last month to report a fatal double-shooting in his home remains held in juvenile detention more than 2 weeks later.

Cass Co. boy, 13, remains held but uncharged in deadly double shooting of stepfather and brother

A 13-year-old Cass County boy has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of his stepfather and brother.

A Cass County 13-year-old boy who called 911 in June to report a fatal double-shooting in his home is back in a juvenile detention center, charged in the deaths of his brother and stepfather.

Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe says the teen is charged with two counts of capital murder. He was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The boy's stepfather, 32-year-old Damon Robison and Robison's 12-year-old adopted son were shot and killed. Officers found the two dead from gunshot wounds in the kitchen/ dining room area on June 27, after dispatchers received a 911 call from Robinson's 13-year-old son asking for officers to come to the house on County Road 2747.

The 13-year-old, who is the biological brother of the 12-year-old, only stated that his father and brother were shot.

Authorities found a semiautomatic pistol at the scene. The 13-year-old boy was not injured.

The 13-year-old was held for questioning after the shooting happened, and eventually released. New information led to his recent arrest.

The teen was arraigned and taken to the Longview Detention Center, where he is awaiting a hearing.

