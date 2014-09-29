Developers hope new YMCA facility will increase local tourism revenue

A YMCA facility is coming to Shreveport and developers hope it will increase local tourism revenue.

The new facility will be located near Clyde Fant Parkway. The complex will include an exercise facility, an indoor 50 meter competition pool, a family pool with handicap accessibility, a tournament-style youth baseball complex and a nature education and research center.

The new YMCA is set to open in January 2015.

