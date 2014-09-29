New SporTran facility in Shreveport scheduled to open in 2016

Public transportation in Shreveport is going in a new direction.

The SporTran facility will be moving its main location to Murphy Street, right across from the Shreveport Police Department.

The new concept is called intermodal. SporTran will share space with Greyhound and possibly Megabus. SporTran's General Manager, Dinero Washington, says the concept will allow travelers to use public transportation to allow them to reach destinations outside of Shreveport as well as help reduce bus stop wait times.

"The location of this facility is a much better location than our downtown facility. It also takes all of the buses circling through the downtown area and putting a more circulator feel into the downtown area as many other bigger cities have done" says Washington.

Groundbreaking for the facility will happen later this year and the terminal should be ready for use in early 2016.

