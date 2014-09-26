Former SFD engineer not volunteering with Arc Caddo-Bossier

The Arc Caddo-Bossier announced Friday that former Shreveport Fire Department engineer Billy Glass will not be volunteering with the organization, contrary to what the District Attorney's office said after Glass' sentencing on Thursday."At no time did The Arc Caddo-Bossier agree to employ Mr. Glass, or allow him to complete his community service with our organization. Rather, The Arc Caddo-Bossier pledged to Assistant District Attorney Dale Cox that we would gladly provide 24-hour care and support services for the two victims of the unspeakable cruelty perpetrating upon them by a handful of criminals," the organization said in a news release.The organization assists those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Glass pleaded guilty Thursday in a Caddo Parish courtroom to misdemeanor prostitution and felony cruelty to the infirm. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail suspended and 90 days probation for the misdemeanor prostitution charge. Glass was sentenced to one year hard labor suspended and one year of supervised probation for the cruelty to the infirm charge.



One condition of his probation is that he must undergo sensitivity training and volunteer with mentally disabled adults. Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Dale Cox said it was a "misunderstanding" when he said Glass would volunteer at The Arc Caddo-Bossier, who called his crimes "despicable." Glass will instead work in a similar program with another organization, which has not yet been determined.



Glass, along with several other former co-workers, was accused of hiring prostitutes for two mentally disabled adults at Fire Station 8. Police say Glass, Jason Vaughan, Clint Richardson, Derrick Harris and Randy Chandler subjected the two adults, who were regular visitors at Fire Station 8, to cruel pranks over the last few years. Among other things, the victims were allegedly left stranded on the roof of the fire station and forced to drink human urine.



Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford and former Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Carpenter were fired Thursday after an internal investigation revealed they violated administrative policies. Mulford was indicted earlier this year on five counts of malfeasance in office for allegedly failing to report the abuse. Carpenter is accused of perjury in the Fire Station 8 probe.



