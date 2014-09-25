Shreveport fire chief, assistant fire chief fired following internal investigation

The attorney hired by Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford says he has been hired because of concerns about accusations against his client, and what he calls "misunderstandings and misperception" about the ongoing investigation into allegations of criminal wrongdoing by fire department employees.

Click here for an interactive timeline of the events related to allegations of sex and abuse involving firefighters at Shreveport's Fire Station 8 and 2 mentally handicapped men.

The second person indicted in connection with the investigation into allegations of sex and abuse at Shreveport's Fire Station 8 has been arrested. KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Chief Tommy Carpenter

An Shreveport fire chief indicted Thursday will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of his legal battle.

Shreveport Fire Department chief Craig Mulford has pleaded not guilty to five counts of malfeasance in office.

Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford turned himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center shortly after Noon on Thursday, after a grand jury handed up 2 sealed indictments in connection with the sex and abuse scandal at Fire Station 8.

Shreveport Fire Department Chief Craig Mulford was fired Thursday after an internal investigation revealed he violated administrative policies during his handling of complaints in the Fire Station 8 scandal.

Assistant Chief Tommy Carpenter was also fired Thursday after the investigation showed that he violated policies as well, the mayor's office announced in a statement.

Mulford was placed on paid administrative leave in June following his indictment in June that included allegations of a cover-up in the Fire Station 8 scandal.

Mulford was charged with five counts of malfeasance in office. Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover placed him on leave after he was arrested and ordered an internal investigation to find out if the fire chief had violated department policy.

The internal investigation ended on September 5, and Glover was presented with the findings. When asked whether any action was pending as a result of that report, Glover told KSLA News 12 that Mulford and his attorney had asked for more time to provide information requested as part of the review of the internal report "because of some issues involving his council."

Roland Jones became acting fire chief after he was promoted in early August to deputy chief.

Jones made the decision to fire Carpenter. Thursday's action by Glover is based on internal policy and is separate from the criminal case.

A 32-year veteran of the Shreveport Fire Department Mulford was appointed to the top job in the fire department in July 2011 and has served 3 years in the position. Before that, he served as Captain of the city's Central Fire Station for 12 years.

He replaced Brian Crawford, who retired from the department to become the city's Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, before moving on to become the Fire Chief for the City of Plano in December 2012.

Carpenter started with the department in 1974. He was indicted in June and charged with perjury in connection to the grand jury investigation of the Fire Station 8 scandal.

