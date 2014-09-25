Family First: New device could prevent child car deaths

Two Shreveport entrepreneurs have created a device to keep you connected to your little ones, and keep them out of danger.

This year, we have seen a startling amount of child deaths due to children being left in hot cars. According to KidsandCars.org, more than 500 children have died after being left in hot cars since 2000. With that in mind, two Shreveport entrepreneurs wanted to change the statistic by introducing a device that sends an immediate alert if a child become separated from their parent for any reason.

The device was created by ophthalmologist Dr. Wyche Coleman and Daniel Simpson. Coleman says after learning his wife was pregnant with their first child, the first thing that came to mind was safety. Being a doctor means he keeps a busy schedule, which can often leave him distracted, which could lead to danger for his newborn son.



"It happens all the time. It happens way too often," Coleman said. "I do a lot of different things, and I can see myself being one of those people that could leave their kid in the car. A lot of people call that bad parenting, but I think in modern times it's sort of reality."



He wanted to do something to prevent more tragedies in the future. So he contacted his business partner and tech genius Daniel Simpson, CEO of Intuitive Technologies, to create the Wheresie.



"So you put the device on the kid, and you connect the device to your phone," Coleman said. "As long as it's receiving that signal, everything is cool, everything is fine, but as soon as the signal's lost and you walk too far away from the child, your phone is going to give you an alert saying you've disconnected from the child."



That alert comes through even if your phone is on silent and vibrate. It also alerts the emergency contact you list on the app that's connected to the Wheresie.



So, what makes the device different from other child safety devices on the market?



"I feel like our clip, the design of this gives parents a lot of options. Also, it doesn't restrict to a certain age range for a child. One of the competitors has a sock. Well babies grow quickly," Simpson said.



Coleman and Simpson want to urge parents that buying the Wheresie isn't a sign of being an irresponsible parent.



"You don't buy it because you're a negligent parent, you buy it because you want to be an extra proactive parent," they said.

Dr. Coleman and Daniel Simpson have created a campaign to raise $100,000, they believe that will be enough to get the device manufactured. The app is only IOS capable right now, but they hope to expand into the android market in the future. To help fund the "Wheresie" you can visit their website www.getwheresie.com.



