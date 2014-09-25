New technology center expected to bring 800 jobs to Bossier

Seven months after the initial announcement, Governor Bobby Jindal returned for a ceremonial ground breaking Thursday afternoon in Bossier City. It involves the creation of 1,600 new jobs through the Fortune 500 company Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC).



It's not every day you see a ground breaking ceremony take place inside, like what unfolded at the Cyber Innovation Center. But this was no typical day in Bossier City. Governor Bobby Jindal and CSC executive John DeSimone 'turned the dirt' to usher in the birth of CSC's new 116,000 square foot facility.



Jindal told the gathered crowd at Thursday's ceremony why this facility is so important to the area.

"Putting Bossier City on the map when it comes to high-tech jobs, showing we can compete with anybody in the country," he said.



If the project sounds familiar, that's because back in mid-February, the governor made his first announcement about the project, after the IT company selected this site out of 134 national locations. During that first news conference, Jindal said, "These are 800 good paying jobs, average salary $50,000 a year, before benefits."



Those 800 employees are expected to be hired over the next four years. And the governor says that will create another 805 indirect jobs, for a grand total of 1,600. That translates into an estimated annual payroll of $39 million dollars by 2017.

CSC executive John DeSimone told this latest gathering, "We reached more (than) half of our first year hiring targets. We've got people from inside the state as well as outside the state."

CSC will become an anchor tenant of the 3,000 acre National Cyber Research Park being developed by the Cyber Innovation Center in east Bossier City. KSLA News 12 is told that construction on this $39 million project should begin within the next two weeks. Employees could begin moving in by spring of 2016.



CSC in Bossier City employs IT professionals working in infrastructure, application development, cyber security and cloud computing. These employees are operating temporarily from the Cyber Innovation Center. CSC is actively recruiting candidates for various positions in Bossier City.

Applicants are urged to visit csc.com to view a full listing of open positions.

Copyright 2014 KSLA All rights reserved.