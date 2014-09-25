Former SFD engineer Billy Glass sentenced in Station 8 scandal

The second person indicted in connection with the investigation into allegations of sex and abuse at Shreveport's Fire Station 8 has been arrested. KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Chief Tommy Carpenter

The second person indicted in connection with the investigation into allegations of sex and abuse at Shreveport's Fire Station 8 has been arrested. KSLA News 12 has confirmed that Chief Tommy Carpenter

Two former Shreveport firefighters have pleaded guilty to hiring a prostitute for a mentally disabled man at Fire Station 8 last June.

Two former Shreveport firefighters have pleaded guilty to hiring a prostitute for a mentally disabled man at Fire Station 8 last June.

Former Shreveport firefighter Jason Vaughan has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor prostitution in exchange for testimony against his colleagues in the Fire Station 8 scandal.

Former Shreveport firefighter Jason Vaughan has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor prostitution in exchange for testimony against his colleagues in the Fire Station 8 scandal.

Two former Shreveport firefighters connected to the sex and abuse scandal at Fire Station 8 have accepted plea deals where they will most likely avoid jail time.

Two former Shreveport firefighters connected to the sex and abuse scandal at Fire Station 8 have accepted plea deals where they will most likely avoid jail time.

Former Shreveport Fire Department engineer Billy Glass plead guilty in a Caddo Parish court Thursday morning.

Glass, along with several other former coworkers, was accused of hiring prostitutes for two mentally challenged adults at Fire Station 8. Police say Glass, Jason Vaughan, Clint Richardson, Derrick Harris and Randy Chandler subjected the two adults, who were regular visitors at Fire Station 8, to cruel pranks over the last few years. Among other things, the victims were allegedly left stranded on the roof of the fire station and forced to drink human urine.

Judge Ramona Emanuel accepted Glass' guilty plea and sentenced him to 30 days in jail suspended and 90 days probation for the misdemeanor prostitution charge. On the felony cruelty to the infirm charge, Glass was sentenced to 1 year hard labor suspended and 1 year supervised probation.

Shreveport Fire Chief Craig Mulford and former Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Carpenter were also in court Thursday for a hearing to obtain deadline motions. Mulford was indicted earlier this year on five counts of malfeasance in office for allegedly failing to report the abuse of a mentally challenged man. Mulford remains on paid administrative leave.

Carpenter is accused of perjury in the station 8 probe. Carpenter's indictment says that his initial testimony before a Caddo Parish grand jury in March said that Shreveport Fire Chief Ronald Craig Mulford told Carpenter that neither Carpenter or his men could talk to law enforcement without getting prior approval from the fire department.

Then, a little more than a month later, Carpenter recanted that testimony and testified that he [Carpenter] did not think he was ever instructed by any of his superiors not to talk to law enforcement without getting prior approval from the fire department.

Both Mulford and Carpenter are scheduled to be back in court on January 8, 2015 for their attorneys to bring forward any motions they file in advance of the trial. Arguments regarding those motions will be heard on Jan. 8.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.