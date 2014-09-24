Troopers ID log truck driver killed in accident involving train

A Simsboro man has died from injuries sustained when his log truck was struck by a train in Bossier Parish.The accident happened at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on Industrial Drive near LA Highway 3 in Plain Dealing. It happened near Anthony Forest Products.

State troopers say 43-year-old Roman F. Moore was traveling westbound on Industrial Dr. when he drove into the path of a southbound Union Pacific freight train. The train struck the passenger side of the tractor and pushed it for less than a mile before coming to complete stop.



Moore, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner. Routine toxicology samples were obtained from Moore for analysis.

Troopers add that the crash occurred at a railroad crossing with no active warning devices, meaning the crossing had no flashing lights, gates or bells. They say a railroad crossing sign and stop sign were present at the crossing. State law requires motorists to yield to trains, regardless of signage.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.