Marshall student's condition continues to improve

A Marshall Junior High student who collapsed during football practice Monday is continuing to improve.

KSLA News 12 has learned that Khalil Wallace's condition has been upgraded from critical to serious. On Tuesday, Wallace was making improvements and was breathing on his own.

Coaches say the eighth grader fell to the ground in the middle of a play during football practice. David Weaver, director of public relations and communications at Marshall ISD says the school's coaches gave Wallace CPR and called 911.

Wallace was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center and then transferred to University Health in Shreveport.

