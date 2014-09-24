First responder recalls tragic call for boy fatally injured by car window

The officer who fought to save a 19-month-old Zwolle baby's life when he got trapped in a car window is opening up about the heartbreaking call.

Officer Michael Gillie says no amount of training could have prepared him for the situation that he walked into. "At the end of the day, I felt like we did enough from the last conversation before he was airlifted I thought we did enough to save his life,” said Gillie.Officer Michael Gillie went home in tears on Saturday night, but with hope in his heart that his efforts to save little Robert Lynch was not in vain. "I went home feeling like I did what I could, but it still hurts to get the news afterwards,” said Gillie.Gillie describes the scene as hard to forget. “In my six years, this was the toughest thing I had I deal with because I was so hands on.” He says he arrived to find Deunka Lynch holding the unresponsive child in her arms, "It was just chaotic people were everywhere, and just observing Ms. Lynch on the ground with her son.”According to Lynch 19-month-old Robert Lynch was riding in the back seat unrestrained since she was driving just a short distance to their home.Lynch says that when she parked the car and took the keys out of the ignition, the window of the vehicle began to roll up, trapping him inside and lodging his neck between the Window of the SUV and the door frame."She was just crying and I felt for her because as a parent, at that point, you don't know what to do.” Gillie says he just began to work. “He wasn't moving or anything, I couldn't get a pulse, he felt cold.” That's when Gillie turned to prayer, “God just please be with me while I am trying to help this child.”Gillie performed CPR on the toddler for 5-8 minutes, before EMT arrived. He says as the father of a young child he still can't accept that in this case, his all just wasn't enough, "It's a tragedy but to have to deal with a child it's on a whole different level.”According to the coroner, little Robert died of positional asphyxia. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for the mother as they continue to look into what went wrong. So far, no charges have been filed in the case.

