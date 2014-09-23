Marshall student improving after collapsing during football practice

An East Texas student who collapsed during football practice is making improvements.

A school officials tells KSLA News 12 that Khalil Wallace, an eighth grader at Marshall Junior High School, collapsed Monday. Coaches immediately began CPR and called 911.

Wallace was taken to University Health in Shreveport.

"Our coaches and staff came through in a good way and helped save this young man's life" says David Weaver with Marshall ISD.

The school says Wallace is now breathing on his own.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.