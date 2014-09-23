NSU names Dr. Jim Henderson as new president

Northwestern State University has named Dr. Jim Henderson as the school's new president.

A 15 member search committee comprised of board members, campus alumni and community representatives selected finalists Lisa Abney and Jim Henderson on September 12 out of four semifinalists who went through extensive interviews and constituent meetings on the Natchitoches campus.

Henderson is Chancellor of Bossier Parish Community College. Before becoming Chancellor, he served as a Senior Vice President for Workforce and Economic Development at the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.

He has a bachelor's degree in Journalism from NSU, a master's degree in Human Performance Technology from the University of West Florida and a Doctor of Management from the University of Maryland.

A press conference introducing the new president will be held Wednesday afternoon. The press conference will be Henderson's first introduction to the NSU community as university president.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights reserved.