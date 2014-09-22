Justice for Tony Procell: Appeal to move Barthelemy trial denied

The trial of former Natchitoches police officer accused of kidnapping and killing Tony Procell will remain in Sabine Parish.



That's the word from a Facebook group called Justice for Tony Procell, which was created shortly after Procell's body was found in a shallow grave in the Kisatchie National Forest last August.



An autopsy later determined that Procell, a former fellow National Guard member, died of blunt force trauma to the head.



Barthelemy was taken into custody after a high-speed chase and standoff that ended on Highway 177 west of I-49 in DeSoto Parish the day after Procell disappeared.



Barthelemy was indicted on charges of first degree murder, second degree kidnapping and home invasion, three weeks after investigators say Procell was forcibly taken from a Sabine Parish home by Barthelemy at gunpoint.



Barthelemy has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.



First degree murder is a capital offense, which means Barthelemy could face the death penalty if he is convicted.



Barthelemy had appealed an earlier ruling denying a request to have the trial moved to another parish due to the publicity surrounding the case.



On Monday night, the Justice for Tony Procell reported that "the 3rd circuit court of appeals has denied the defense's request for change of venue. The trial will still take place in Sabine Parish."



The Sabine Parish District Attorney's Office confirmed with KSLA News 12 that the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals filed the ruling on Monday.

The next court date in the case is scheduled for October 23, 2014 for a motion in limine in which attorney's can request that certain inadmissible evidence not be referred to or offered at trial.



Jury selection is slated for January 19, 2015.



The Justice for Tony Procell page is described in its "About" section as, "Informing the community about the alleged role that Robert Barthelemy & members of law enforcement played in the disappearance & murder of Tony L. Procell."



