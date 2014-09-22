Armed robbers hit Shreveport's Chipotle restaurant - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Armed robbers hit Shreveport's Chipotle restaurant

By Sean Staggs, Digital/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint late Sunday night.

Police tell us the robbery happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Chipotle Restaurant on Youree Dr.

Employees told police two men wearing all black and Halloween masks entered the restaurant through the back door. They then forced the employees into a walk-in freezer. According to police, the men took an unknown amount of money then ran out the back door of the business.

The freezer had a built-in safety latch, so the workers waited until the robbers left before they came out.

No shots were fired during the hold-up and no one was injured.

Police add one of the robbers was wearing an American flag baseball cap. Police also think the me drove off in a white and blue Buick.

If you have any information on this robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by Frankly