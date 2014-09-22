Armed robbers hit Shreveport's Chipotle restaurant

Chipotle

Shreveport Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed a restaurant at gunpoint late Sunday night.Police tell us the robbery happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at theRestaurant on Youree Dr.Employees told police two men wearing all black and Halloween masks entered the restaurant through the back door. They then forced the employees into a walk-in freezer. According to police, the men took an unknown amount of money then ran out the back door of the business.The freezer had a built-in safety latch, so the workers waited until the robbers left before they came out.No shots were fired during the hold-up and no one was injured.Police add one of the robbers was wearing an American flag baseball cap. Police also think the me drove off in a white and blue Buick.If you have any information on this robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.