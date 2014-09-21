Knock It Off team pushes through another week

The Knock It Off team survived another grueling workout. On Wednesday, the team finished a sweat-dripping workout. Jason Grantham of Peak Physiques in Shreveport invited the team out to his gym.

The team completed 45 minutes of circuit training. The circuit training included box steps, mountain climbers, working with weights and more. Gratham says his workout is nontraditional because of the unconventional type of workout quickly moving the team through workout stations.

This workout completed the third week of the team meeting for health tips and a workout. In August, KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn put out a call for people who wanted to enter the weight loss challenge. A special committee of nutritionists and health experts selected 12 people to meet the challenge. At the end of 12 weeks, Benn will reveal to the ArkLaTex how much weight the team has loss.

Gratham has an open invitation for the month of September for any and all people who are obese. It is free. He wants people who are considered overweight to come and try out his gym for a month and see what he has to offer. Peak Physiques is located at 9204 Linwood Avenue, Suite 105 in Shreveport.

Copyright 2014 KSLA. All rights results.